Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly considering whether to make a move for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes.

Last summer, the Catalan giants shelled out nearly £30m in order to sign the Portuguese international from Valencia, but the 23-year-old endured a mixed season at Camp Nou.

While he made 27 starts in all competitions, he was unable to establish himself as a regular starter in the big games, with just 17 starts coming in La Liga.

However, according to AS, United boss Jose Mourinho is considering whether to make an approach for a player who has previously starred for Valencia.

The Premier League side were said to be in the running for Gomes ahead of his transfer to Barcelona, and it has been suggested that Mourinho may be tempted to renew his interest as he looks to add quality to the centre of the park.

Juventus have also been linked with Gomes, but their interest could depend on whether they push through a deal to sign Steven N'Zonzi from Sevilla.