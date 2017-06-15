New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi to make switch to Juventus?

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi is reportedly closing in on a summer switch to Juventus.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 17:58 UK

Juventus have reportedly moved to the brink of completing a deal for Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City player has been linked with a number of high-profile clubs since the end of the campaign, but it appears that he has decided on a transfer to Italy.

According to Goal, the 28-year-old will make the move to Turin after Juventus agreed to meet his release clause, said to be in the region of £35m.

It has been suggested that the Serie A champions could pay the fee over a number of seasons as they strengthen their squad ahead of an attempt to win a seventh successive crown.

N'Zonzi has spent just two seasons in Spain but he will leave his current club having made 93 appearances in all competitions since they paid £7.5m for his signature.

A Juventus supporter waves their logo during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Fiorentina at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on February 9, 2013
Read Next:
N'Zonzi 'desperate to join Juventus'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Steven N'Zonzi, Football
Your Comments
More Juventus News
Sports Mole logo
Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi to make switch to Juventus?
 Juan Cuadrado celebrates scoring the second goal during the Champions League round-of-16 second leg between Bayern Munich and Juventus on March 16, 2016
Arsenal fail in bid for Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado?
 Lazio's forward from Senegal Balde Diao Keita celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League playoff football match between Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen, at Olympic stadium in Rome on August 18, 2015
Lazio attacker Keita Balde turns down Everton switch?
Allegri: 'I almost left Juventus'Agent: 'Orsolini could leave Juve on loan'N'Zonzi 'desperate to join Juventus'Juventus 'open talks for Douglas Costa'Juventus 'consider Riyad Mahrez swoop'
Buffon "99.9% certain" of retirement dateBarcelona 'lining up £88m Verratti bid'Chiellini: 'Bonucci going nowhere'Verratti 'informs PSG of plans to leave'Buffon welcomes Szczesny, Donnarumma links
> Juventus Homepage
More Sevilla News
Sports Mole logo
Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi to make switch to Juventus?
 A Juventus supporter waves their logo during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Fiorentina at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on February 9, 2013
Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi 'desperate to join Juventus'
 Jesus Navas in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Sevilla chairman Jose Castro: 'Nolito, Jesus Navas talks are ongoing'
Sevilla boss confirms Nolito interestSevilla confirm Berizzo as new bossSevilla confirm interest in Nolito, NavasSevilla announce Berizzo "agreement"Nolito reiterates desire to leave Man City
Sevilla favourites to sign Batshuayi?Man City forward Nolito on Sevilla radar?Arsenal 'will accept £4m loss' on PerezSevilla keen on Lucas Perez?Argentina, Sevilla reach Sampaoli agreement
> Sevilla Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AC Chievo VeronaChievo00000000
2AC Milan00000000
3Atalanta BCAtalanta00000000
4BeneventoBenevento00000000
5Bologna00000000
6CagliariCagliari00000000
7Crotone00000000
8Fiorentina00000000
9Genoa00000000
10Hellas VeronaHellas Verona00000000
11Inter Milan00000000
12Juventus00000000
13Lazio00000000
14Napoli00000000
15Roma00000000
16SPALSPAL00000000
17Sampdoria00000000
18SassuoloSassuolo00000000
19Torino00000000
20Udinese00000000
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 