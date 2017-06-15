Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi is reportedly closing in on a summer switch to Juventus.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City player has been linked with a number of high-profile clubs since the end of the campaign, but it appears that he has decided on a transfer to Italy.

According to Goal, the 28-year-old will make the move to Turin after Juventus agreed to meet his release clause, said to be in the region of £35m.

It has been suggested that the Serie A champions could pay the fee over a number of seasons as they strengthen their squad ahead of an attempt to win a seventh successive crown.

N'Zonzi has spent just two seasons in Spain but he will leave his current club having made 93 appearances in all competitions since they paid £7.5m for his signature.