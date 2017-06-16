New Zealand international Chris Wood insists that he has no plans to leave Leeds United this summer as he looks ahead to the 2017-18 campaign.

Chris Wood has revealed that he has no plans to leave Leeds United this summer, despite suggestions that Huddersfield Town are preparing to offer the centre-forward Premier League football for the 2017-18 campaign.

Wood, 25, was the Championship's leading scorer last season after finishing with 27 goals from 44 appearances.

It has been claimed that Huddersfield want the New Zealand international this summer, but Wood has revealed that he is already looking forward to working with new Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen.

"It was a great season last season, both personally and for the team. We put Leeds back on the map, which was a great thing for the club," Wood told reporters.

"We've done fantastically well as a team and as a unit. It's a great appointment of the new manager, an exciting new manager who did well last season. I'm looking forward to seeing what he can offer in pre-season and we go from there."

Wood has scored 43 times in 85 appearances for Leeds following a move from Leicester City in the summer of 2015.