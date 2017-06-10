Huddersfield Town are reportedly prepared to break their transfer record in order to sign Leeds United striker Chris Wood.

This season, the New Zealand international finished as top goalscorer in the Championship with 27 strikes from 44 appearances, and it appears that clubs have taken note of his excellent form.

According to The Sun, Huddersfield are prepared to spend in the region of £15m to take Wood across Yorkshire and to the John Smith's Stadium.

After earning promotion to the Premier League, the Terriers are in need of plenty of additions and it has been suggested that the 25-year-old has been identified as their key target for the summer.

Wood still has two years remaining on his contract at Elland Road and Leeds are unlikely to want to sell to one of their nearest rivals, but a figure of that size may be enough to tempt them into business.

Other top-flight clubs are likely to be keen, with West Bromwich Albion said to be interested in a reunion with Wood after he previously played 27 times for the Baggies at the start of his career.