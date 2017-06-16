New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Antonio Conte 'refusing to budge on Diego Costa decision'

Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is sticking with his decision to sell Diego Costa in this summer's transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 at 10:45 UK

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly refusing to reverse his decision to make Diego Costa an outcast at the club.

Last week, Costa revealed that Conte had told him to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after being deemed surplus to requirements ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

The 28-year-old scored 20 times in Chelsea's 2016-17 Premier League title-winning campaign, but the Spain international is said to have had a strained relationship with Conte in the second half of the season, which is expected to lead the forward's departure.

According to The Sun, the board at Chelsea were hopeful that Conte would consider keeping Costa for at least the 2017-18 campaign, but the Italian is determined to sell the Brazilian-born forward in this summer's transfer window.

Costa's brother has recently claimed that the Chelsea forward "has many offers" to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Read Next:
Costa 'unlikely to return to Brazil'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Diego Costa, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Antonio Conte 'refusing to budge on Diego Costa decision'
 Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Arsenal 'refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City, Chelsea'
 Chelsea's Eden Hazard during the FA Cup final against Arsenal on May 27, 2017
Eden Hazard: 'I am very happy at Chelsea'
N'Golo Kante reveals PSG offerKoulibaly agent hints at Chelsea moveCosta 'unlikely to return to Brazil'Barber: 'Abraham isn't only Brighton target'Pochettino "excited" about Chelsea clash
Redknapp confirms offer for John TerryLyon 'lead race for Bertrand Traore'Hull City 'to get' some Chelsea playersKante: 'Mbappe is a very good player'Chelsea to demand £10m for Solanke?
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
 