A report claims that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is sticking with his decision to sell Diego Costa in this summer's transfer window.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly refusing to reverse his decision to make Diego Costa an outcast at the club.

Last week, Costa revealed that Conte had told him to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after being deemed surplus to requirements ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

The 28-year-old scored 20 times in Chelsea's 2016-17 Premier League title-winning campaign, but the Spain international is said to have had a strained relationship with Conte in the second half of the season, which is expected to lead the forward's departure.

According to The Sun, the board at Chelsea were hopeful that Conte would consider keeping Costa for at least the 2017-18 campaign, but the Italian is determined to sell the Brazilian-born forward in this summer's transfer window.

Costa's brother has recently claimed that the Chelsea forward "has many offers" to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.