Brother: 'Diego Costa has many offers'

Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Spain international Diego Costa "has many offers" as he prepares to leave Chelsea this summer, says the striker's brother.
Spain international Diego Costa "has many offers" as he prepares to leave Chelsea this summer, according to the striker's brother.

Last week, Costa revealed that Blues manager Antonio Conte had told him to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after being deemed surplus to requirements ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

The 28-year-old scored 20 times in Chelsea's 2016-17 Premier League title-winning campaign, but the Spain international is said to have had a strained relationship with Conte in the second half of the season, which will lead to the forward's departure.

Jair Costa told Yahoo Esportes: "Diego, fortunately, has many offers. I cannot say how many there are, but they exist."

The brother of the Chelsea forward, however, played down suggestions that the Spain international could move to the Chinese Super League.

"I think it's very unlikely because there is the World Cup next year and Diego Costa wants to be there," he added.

Costa has scored 58 times in 120 games for Chelsea, landing two Premier League titles in the process.

