New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Stoke City: 'Jack Butland worth more than Jordan Pickford'

Jack Butland in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes suggests that his club would want significantly more than £30m if they were to sell goalkeeper Jack Butland.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 at 10:37 UK

Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes has suggested that his club would want significantly more than £30m if they were to sanction the sale of England goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Everton have paid £30m to sign stopper Jordan Pickford from Sunderland in this summer's transfer window, with the 23-year-old joining the Toffees for a club-record fee.

Butland has also been linked with a move away from his current club, although Scholes has claimed that the 24-year-old is "some way beyond Jordan Pickford" in a warning to interested teams.

"Jack's a very special talent. He's done extremely well for us and done well for England. I think most people objectively would argue he's some way beyond Jordan Pickford, I think, but that's not what we are thinking about," the Stoke Sentinel quotes Scholes as saying.

"We are thinking about what Jack can do for our football team and Jack is a key part of what we want to be next year. He's a player we missed last year, albeit Lee Grant came in and was magnificent and deservedly won the player-of-the-year award, but when you've got a player of Jack's quality you want him available for your team, don't you."

Injury restricted Butland to just five Premier League appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

Lee Grant in action for Stoke City on October 2, 2016
Read Next:
Stoke City sign goalkeeper Lee Grant
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Tony Scholes, Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Lee Grant, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Wayne Rooney applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Stoke City: 'Wayne Rooney not a transfer target'
 Jack Butland in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Stoke City: 'Jack Butland worth more than Jordan Pickford'
 Wayne Rooney applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Report: Stoke City not in Wayne Rooney race
In full: Premier League fixtures revealedStoke keen to sign Hull's Josh Tymon?Galatasaray hoping to sign Imbula?Stoke chairman hints at Glenn Whelan exitPeter Coates: 'Mark Hughes job is safe'
Stoke reject Villa bid for Glenn Whelan?Arsenal to lower Kieran Gibbs valuation?Man City 'value Fabian Delph at £12m'Shay Given rules out retirementVilla looking to snap up Whelan?
> Stoke City Homepage



Tables
 