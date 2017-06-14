A report claims that Stoke City are not interested in signing Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney this summer.

Rooney, 31, is widely expected to leave Old Trafford ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, and a number of clubs have been linked with the 119-time England international over the last couple of weeks.

Earlier this week, a clutch of leading bookmakers slashed their odds on Rooney making the move to the Britannia Stadium, but according to the Stoke Sentinel, the Potters are not in for the Man United captain.

Rooney still has one year remaining on his £300,000-a-week contract at Old Trafford, and a number of Chinese Super League clubs have been credited with an interest in Man United's record goalscorer.

Rooney scored five times in 25 Premier League appearances for Man United during the 2016-17 season.