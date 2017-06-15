New Transfer Talk header

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford seals move to Everton

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Everton announce the signing of Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for a club-record fee.
Thursday, June 15, 2017

Everton have announced the signing of Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for a club-record fee.

Pickford was one of the few shining lights of Sunderland's campaign as they were relegated from the Premier League, and he was immediately linked with a high-profile switch this summer.

Arsenal were credited with an interest in his signature, but Everton have been keen on the England Under-21 stopper for some time after neither Maarten Stekelenburg or Joel Robles made the number-one position their own this season.

The 23-year-old is currently on international duty at the Under-21 European Championship, but he has been able to complete a medical and pen a five-year deal with the Toffees.

It has been reported that Pickford will cost in the region of £30m, with £25m said to be up front and the rest being paid in add-ons and clauses.

Pickford leaves the Stadium of Light having made 35 appearances in all competitions, while he has also had loan spells at the likes of Preston North End and Bradford City.

