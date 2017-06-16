New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

AS Monaco seal deals for Jordy Gaspar, Diego Benaglio

Monaco's Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim looks on prior to the French L1 football match between Monaco and Angers at Louis II stadium in Monaco on November 1, 2015
© Getty Images
AS Monaco announce that they have completed the signings of Lyon's Jordy Gaspar and Wolfsburg goalkeeper Diego Benaglio.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 at 17:16 UK

AS Monaco have announced that they have signed both Jordy Gaspar and Diego Benaglio from Lyon and Wolfsburg respectively.

Since the end of the season, Monaco have been in the news due to players leaving or being linked with an exit from Stade Louis II, but they have revealed that they have continued to strengthen their squad after winning Ligue 1.

Firstly, they confirmed that they had secured the signature of highly-rated defender Jordy Gaspar, who had been linked with a move away from Lyon after rejecting a new contract.

Later on Friday, it was announced that experienced goalkeeper Benaglio had agreed to make the switch to Monte Carlo after a decade spent representing Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.

Both players have penned three-year contracts, and join Youri Tielemans in joining the Champions League semi-finalists ahead of the next campaign.

A general view showing the Liverpool club badge at The Kop end prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on March 22, 2015
Read Next:
Liverpool 'eye Jordy Gaspar move'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jordy Gaspar, Diego Benaglio, Youri Tielemans, Football
Your Comments
More AS Monaco News
Monaco's Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim looks on prior to the French L1 football match between Monaco and Angers at Louis II stadium in Monaco on November 1, 2015
AS Monaco seal deals for Jordy Gaspar, Diego Benaglio
 Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
Arsenal to use Olivier Giroud in Kylian Mbappe deal?
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Unai Emery: 'Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Kylian Mbappe'
Kante: 'Mbappe is a very good player'Mbappe: 'Real have wanted me for years'Manchester United 'not in for Fabinho'Oxlade-Chamberlain talks up French duoMbappe 'obsessed' with Champions League
Man United closing in on Fabinho move?Chelsea closing in on Tiemoue Bakayoko?Report: Monaco lead Michy Batshuayi raceChelsea enter race for Kylian Mbappe?Mbappe to extend Monaco contract?
> AS Monaco Homepage
More Lyon News
Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Lyon: 'Arsenal have made Alexandre Lacazette offer'
 Monaco's Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim looks on prior to the French L1 football match between Monaco and Angers at Louis II stadium in Monaco on November 1, 2015
AS Monaco seal deals for Jordy Gaspar, Diego Benaglio
 Bertrand Traore #14 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Lyon 'lead race for Bertrand Traore'
Bayern sign Corentin Tolisso from LyonArsenal learn asking price for Lacazette?Oxlade-Chamberlain talks up French duoBayern 'in talks with Corentin Tolisso'Everton, West Ham join race for Traore?
Wenger 'steps up £50m Lacazette pursuit'Lacazette: 'I could wait for Atletico'Liverpool to open talks over Lacazette?Lyon president provides Lacazette updateMan United 'to launch £50m Lacazette bid'
> Lyon Homepage
More Wolfsburg News
Monaco's Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim looks on prior to the French L1 football match between Monaco and Angers at Louis II stadium in Monaco on November 1, 2015
AS Monaco seal deals for Jordy Gaspar, Diego Benaglio
 John Brooks of the United States (C) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Graham Zusi (L) and Fabian Johnson (R) during the 2014 FIFA World Cup match on June 17, 2014
John Brooks 'becomes most expensive American' after joining Wolfsburg
 PSV Eindhoven's forward Luciano Narsingh (R) and Wolfsburg's Swiss defender Ricardo Rodriguez vie for the ball during the Group B, first-leg UEFA Champions League football match VfL Wolfsburg vs PSV Eindhoven in Wolfsburg, northern Germany on October 21,
Agent: 'Ricardo Rodriguez closing in on AC Milan move'
Result: Wolfsburg retain Bundesliga statusResult: Bayern Munich wrap up title in styleEverton keen to re-sign forward on loan?Ranieri 'turned down Wolfsburg job'Rodriguez 'rejects PSG for Inter Milan'
Ljungberg leaves Arsenal for WolfsburgJonker 'surprised' by Wolfsburg approachArsenal academy manager becomes Wolfsburg bossEverton sign Wolfsburg wingerWolfsburg teenager to sign for Villa?
> Wolfsburg Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco00000000
2AmiensAmiens00000000
3Angers00000000
4Bordeaux00000000
5Caen00000000
6Dijon00000000
7GuingampGuingamp00000000
8Lille00000000
9Lyon00000000
10Marseille00000000
11Metz00000000
12Montpellier HSCMontpellier00000000
13NantesNantes00000000
14Nice00000000
15Paris Saint-GermainPSG00000000
16Rennes00000000
17Saint-EtienneSt Etienne00000000
18StrasbourgStrasbourg00000000
19Toulouse00000000
20Troyes00000000
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 