AS Monaco announce that they have completed the signings of Lyon's Jordy Gaspar and Wolfsburg goalkeeper Diego Benaglio.

Since the end of the season, Monaco have been in the news due to players leaving or being linked with an exit from Stade Louis II, but they have revealed that they have continued to strengthen their squad after winning Ligue 1.

Firstly, they confirmed that they had secured the signature of highly-rated defender Jordy Gaspar, who had been linked with a move away from Lyon after rejecting a new contract.

Later on Friday, it was announced that experienced goalkeeper Benaglio had agreed to make the switch to Monte Carlo after a decade spent representing Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.

Both players have penned three-year contracts, and join Youri Tielemans in joining the Champions League semi-finalists ahead of the next campaign.