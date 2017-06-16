Emre Can 'to sign new Liverpool deal'

A report claims that German midfielder Emre Can will sign a new four-year contract with Liverpool this summer.

Emre Can will reportedly sign a new long-term deal with Liverpool ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

The German international, who joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014, has been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

Juventus have been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old, but according to TuttoMercatoWeb, the central midfielder will reject interest from the Italian champions to sign a new contract on Merseyside.

The report claims that the fresh terms will see Can's wage increase to £100,000 a week in what will be a four-year deal.

Can scored five times and registered two assists in 31 Premier League appearances this season