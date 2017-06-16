New Transfer Talk header

Emre Can 'to sign new Liverpool deal'

Emre Can in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
A report claims that German midfielder Emre Can will sign a new four-year contract with Liverpool this summer.
Emre Can will reportedly sign a new long-term deal with Liverpool ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

The German international, who joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014, has been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

Juventus have been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old, but according to TuttoMercatoWeb, the central midfielder will reject interest from the Italian champions to sign a new contract on Merseyside.

The report claims that the fresh terms will see Can's wage increase to £100,000 a week in what will be a four-year deal.

Can scored five times and registered two assists in 31 Premier League appearances this season

Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
 Emre Can in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
