West Ham United reportedly withdraw their interest in Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, who has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

West Ham United have reportedly decided against making a move for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling this summer.

Smalling has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford following the arrival of Victor Lindelof earlier this month, with the likes of Arsenal and Everton credited with an interest in the England international.

Speculation yesterday claimed that West Ham had also entered the race for his signature, but the Daily Star reports that manager Slaven Bilic has now withdrawn his interest.

The Hammers already have Winston Reid, Jose Fonte, Angelo Ogbonna, James Collins and Reece Oxford as centre-back options, and Bilic reportedly wants to strengthen other areas of the field as his priority.

Smalling is expected to command a fee of around £15m, with Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion also linked with the centre-back.