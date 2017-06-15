New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United show interest in Manchester United defender Chris Smalling?

Manchester United's Chris Smalling in action against Southampton on May 17, 2017
West Ham United reportedly decide to make a bid for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, who is likely to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 09:29 UK

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for West Ham United.

After United pushed through with the signing of Benfica's Victor Lindelof, Smalling is expected to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and that is likely to spark plenty of interest in his signature.

Everton and Arsenal have already been linked with the England international and according to the Daily Star, West Ham are ready to enter the race.

It has been claimed that the Hammers are prepared to make an opening bid of £10m in order to try to take the centre-back back to London having previously represented Fulham.

However, they may have to bid higher in order to sign the 27-year-old with it being suggested that United may ask for £15m and their main rivals being able to lodge an increased offer.

Smalling has made a total of 243 appearances for United since joining the club in 2010.

