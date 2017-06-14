New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal 'interested in Chris Smalling'

Manchester United's Chris Smalling in action against Southampton on May 17, 2017
A report claims that Arsenal are interested in signing Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling in this summer's transfer window.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is reportedly interested in signing Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling.

Man United are said to be on the verge of completing the signing of Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, who has been tipped to start alongside Eric Bailly as Jose Mourinho's first-choice centre-back partnership next term.

Smalling was criticised by Mourinho after missing a period of last season through injury, and according to The Sun, Wenger will take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding the England international by launching a move in this summer's transfer window.

Smalling, who has two years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, is closing in on 250 appearances for Man United following a 2010 move from Fulham.

Last season, the former Maidstone United centre-back only started 13 Premier League matches, although he was in Mourinho's XI for the Europa League final.

