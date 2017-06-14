New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Victor Lindelof 'to complete £30m move to Manchester United today'

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
© Getty Images
Victor Lindelof will reportedly complete his big-money move to Manchester United from Benfica today.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 11:46 UK

Manchester United will reportedly complete their first signing of the summer today, with Victor Lindelof finalising his £31m transfer.

The Premier League giants announced at the weekend that an agreement had been reached with Benfica for the 22-year-old defender.

According to The Mirror, Lindelof will travel to United's AON training complex today to complete a medical and hash out the final details of his transfer.

It is believed that the centre-back, who was heavily linked to Jose Mourinho's club in January, has agreed a four-year contract with the option of extending the deal by a further year at Old Trafford.

Lindelof has been on international duty with Sweden having featured in a 2-1 victory over France last week, but he did not play in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Norway.

Roma were also thought to be interested in the defender.

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Read Next:
Man United reach Lindelof agreement
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Victor Lindelof, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea to begin defence of Premier League title against Burnley
 Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney rues a missed chance during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on May 7, 2017
Manchester United hint at Wayne Rooney departure on Facebook?
 Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Agent: 'AC Milan offer for Alvaro Morata unsatisfactory'
Lindelof 'to finalise Man Utd move today'In full: Premier League fixtures revealedLingard: 'I idolised Thierry Henry'Report: Sunderland want Sam JohnstoneIbrahimovic 'opens LA Galaxy talks'
Manchester United 'not in for Fabinho'Everton keen on Chris Smalling?Agent: 'Real to decide Morata future'Torino: 'Belotti may reject Man United'Ramos hoping for Alvaro Morata stay
> Manchester United Homepage
More Benfica News
Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Victor Lindelof 'to complete £30m move to Manchester United today'
 Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Sebastian Larsson backs Victor Lindelof to succeed at Manchester United
 A general view prior to the Clydesdale Bank Premier League match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on July 23, 2011
Rangers complete Daniel Candeias signing
Man United reach Lindelof agreementRangers sign Benfica's Dalcio on loanMan United in advanced talks with Lindelof?Barca 'in advanced talks to sign Semedo'Lindelof plays down Man United talk
Benfica: 'Ederson a Man City player'Silva "very happy" with Ederson linksEderson 'to undergo medical on Tuesday'Man City 'in advanced talks with Ederson'City preparing record move for Ederson?
> Benfica Homepage



Tables
 