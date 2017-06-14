Victor Lindelof will reportedly complete his big-money move to Manchester United from Benfica today.

Manchester United will reportedly complete their first signing of the summer today, with Victor Lindelof finalising his £31m transfer.

The Premier League giants announced at the weekend that an agreement had been reached with Benfica for the 22-year-old defender.

According to The Mirror, Lindelof will travel to United's AON training complex today to complete a medical and hash out the final details of his transfer.

It is believed that the centre-back, who was heavily linked to Jose Mourinho's club in January, has agreed a four-year contract with the option of extending the deal by a further year at Old Trafford.

Lindelof has been on international duty with Sweden having featured in a 2-1 victory over France last week, but he did not play in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Norway.

Roma were also thought to be interested in the defender.