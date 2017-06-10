Benfica defender Victor Lindelof is to undergo a medical with Manchester United prior to completing a deal worth around £31m, the Red Devils announce.

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Benfica for the signing of defender Victor Lindelof in a deal expected to be worth £31m.

The 22-year-old has been on the Red Devils' radar since the start of the year, having reportedly been made the subject of a failed bid in the winter transfer window.

United boss Jose Mourinho is now on the brink of landing his man after drawn-out negotiations, despite the Sweden international recently playing down talk of a switch between the two sides being imminent.

A short statement on the club's official website on Saturday evening confirmed the news, reading: "Manchester United is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof, subject to a medical examination, international clearance and personal terms."

Lindelof penned a new contract at the Estadio da Luz earlier this year after seeing a proposed move to Old Trafford collapse, which helped to drive up his valuation past the £30m mark.

United are also said to be on the brink of sealing a double swoop for strikers Andrea Belotti and Alvaro Morata, as Mourinho continues to strengthen his squad all over.