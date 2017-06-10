A report claims that Andrea Belotti has been made the subject of a £70m bid by Manchester United, which could tempt Torino into cashing in.

Manchester United have upped their pursuit of striker Andrea Belotti by offering Italian side Torino £70m, according to a report.

The 23-year-old is understood to be one of three attacking players on boss Jose Mourinho's radar, along with Ivan Perisic of Inter Milan and Real Madrid ace Alvaro Morata.

Belotti, who scored 26 goals for Torino during the 2016-17 Serie A campaign, is said to be keen to join the Red Devils after spending the past two years in Turin.

Il Toro are refusing to budge, however, with president Urbano Cairo recently demanding an £87m payment from United during the summer transfer window to prise away their star asset.

The Independent claims that Mourinho has returned with a £70m bid, which falls short of Cairo's asking price but could still tempt Torino into a sale.

It is claimed that United are hopeful of landing both Belotti and Morata in the next fortnight, splashing out a combined £130m for the duo.