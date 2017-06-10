New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United 'increase bid for striker Andrea Belotti to £70m'

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Andrea Belotti has been made the subject of a £70m bid by Manchester United, which could tempt Torino into cashing in.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 14:30 UK

Manchester United have upped their pursuit of striker Andrea Belotti by offering Italian side Torino £70m, according to a report.

The 23-year-old is understood to be one of three attacking players on boss Jose Mourinho's radar, along with Ivan Perisic of Inter Milan and Real Madrid ace Alvaro Morata.

Belotti, who scored 26 goals for Torino during the 2016-17 Serie A campaign, is said to be keen to join the Red Devils after spending the past two years in Turin.

Il Toro are refusing to budge, however, with president Urbano Cairo recently demanding an £87m payment from United during the summer transfer window to prise away their star asset.

The Independent claims that Mourinho has returned with a £70m bid, which falls short of Cairo's asking price but could still tempt Torino into a sale.

It is claimed that United are hopeful of landing both Belotti and Morata in the next fortnight, splashing out a combined £130m for the duo.

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Read Next:
Man Utd given £87m Andrea Belotti price
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Andrea Belotti, Jose Mourinho, Ivan Perisic, Alvaro Morata, Urbano Cairo, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'increase bid for striker Andrea Belotti to £70m'
 A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United
 Tiemoue Bakayoko and Yaya Toure during the Champions League match between Manchester City and AS Monaco on February 21, 2017
Chelsea closing in on AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko?
Spalletti: 'No player forced into Inter stay'Mourinho 'racks up £150,000 hotel bill'Man United 'join Gelson Martins race'Bryan Robson pays tribute to Paul PogbaBetis youngster signs new contract
Merson: 'Morata a gamble for Man United'United 'to spend £200m this summer'Wayne Rooney to see out United contract?Mbappe to extend Monaco contract?Pereira "ready" for Man United role
> Manchester United Homepage
More Torino News
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'increase bid for striker Andrea Belotti to £70m'
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Manchester United given £87m Andrea Belotti price
 England goalkeeper Joe Hart passes the ball out during his side's World Cup qualifier against Malta at Wembley on October 8, 2016
Gareth Southgate heaps praise on "excellent" goalkeeper Joe Hart
Hart "proud" to have played for TorinoMan City keeper Hart confirms Torino exitTorino president surprised by Hart errorsJoe Hart: 'Premier League return likely'Simunovic 'on West Brom, Palace and Newcastle radar'
Chelsea to hijack Man United Belotti move?Joe Hart 'open to joining Man United'Man Utd 'eye £170m Griezmann, Belotti double'Belotti 'not affected' by £85m clauseMihajlovic admits Belotti could leave
> Torino Homepage



Tables
 