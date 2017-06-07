New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United given £87m Andrea Belotti price

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Torino president Urbano Cairo insists that he will not sell Manchester United target Andrea Belotti for anything less than his £87m release clause.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 16:14 UK

Torino president Urbano Cairo has said that it would take a bid of £87m to prise Andrea Belotti away from the club this summer.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester United after their pursuit of Antoine Griezmann ended earlier this month, with Belotti having scored 26 goals for mid-table Torino during the 2016-17 Serie A campaign.

Cairo insists that he is not considering selling the striker, but admits that he will be powerless to prevent a move should his minimum release clause be met.

"I'm not thinking about selling Belotti. Belotti is my player, we only renewed his contract recently. Our objective is to keep him," Cairo is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"After that, there is a release clause that would make me obliged to sell him, providing someone came in with €100m from abroad.

"Let's see. I haven't talked to him yet because he is currently with the national team. We will see how things go, but our intention would be to keep him."

Belotti, who is currently on international duty with Italy, only signed a new five-year deal with Torino in December.

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Read Next:
Man Utd 'eye £170m Griezmann, Belotti double'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Andrea Belotti, Urbano Cairo, Antoine Griezmann, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'make official bid for James Rodriguez'
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Manchester United given £87m Andrea Belotti price
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Manchester United to make £157m Cristiano Ronaldo offer?
Rashford: 'I have not been fast-tracked'Man Utd return to top of rich listRashford: 'Rooney career far from over'Man Utd 'still hopeful in Bakayoko race'Walker ignoring speculation over future
Liverpool join race for James Rodriguez?Lukaku: 'Staying at Everton not an option'Nainggolan coy on Man United rumoursLingard: 'I'm learning under Mourinho'Man United 'open to Januzaj offers'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Torino News
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Manchester United given £87m Andrea Belotti price
 England goalkeeper Joe Hart passes the ball out during his side's World Cup qualifier against Malta at Wembley on October 8, 2016
Gareth Southgate heaps praise on "excellent" goalkeeper Joe Hart
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Joe Hart "proud" to have played for Torino
Man City keeper Hart confirms Torino exitTorino president surprised by Hart errorsJoe Hart: 'Premier League return likely'Simunovic 'on West Brom, Palace and Newcastle radar'Chelsea to hijack Man United Belotti move?
Joe Hart 'open to joining Man United'Man Utd 'eye £170m Griezmann, Belotti double'Belotti 'not affected' by £85m clauseMihajlovic admits Belotti could leaveMan United 'closing in on Andrea Belotti'
> Torino Homepage



Tables
 