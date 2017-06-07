Torino president Urbano Cairo insists that he will not sell Manchester United target Andrea Belotti for anything less than his £87m release clause.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester United after their pursuit of Antoine Griezmann ended earlier this month, with Belotti having scored 26 goals for mid-table Torino during the 2016-17 Serie A campaign.

Cairo insists that he is not considering selling the striker, but admits that he will be powerless to prevent a move should his minimum release clause be met.

"I'm not thinking about selling Belotti. Belotti is my player, we only renewed his contract recently. Our objective is to keep him," Cairo is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"After that, there is a release clause that would make me obliged to sell him, providing someone came in with €100m from abroad.

"Let's see. I haven't talked to him yet because he is currently with the national team. We will see how things go, but our intention would be to keep him."

Belotti, who is currently on international duty with Italy, only signed a new five-year deal with Torino in December.