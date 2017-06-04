New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Manchester United in advanced talks with Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
© Getty Images
Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Benfica defender Victor Lindelof and will be hoping to seal a £30m deal for the Sweden international next week.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 16:17 UK

Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, according to reports.

The 22-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, but the Eagles were not prepared to sell him midway through the season.

The Swede ended up signing a new deal with the Portuguese giants shortly after, with a renegotiated sell-on fee clause in Lindelof's deal.

It is now claimed by Portuguese outlet Correio de Manha that Man United are currently in talks with Lindelof and will be hoping to seal a £30m deal for him next week.

Lindelof, also said to be on Roma's radar, played an integral role for Benfica this campaign as they went on to claim the Portuguese Primeira Liga title under Rui Vitoria.

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Read Next:
Roma to rival United for Victor Lindelof?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Victor Lindelof, Rui Vitoria, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann: 'It would be dirty to leave Atletico Madrid now'
 Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Report: Manchester United in advanced talks with Victor Lindelof
 Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and FC Midtjylland on February 25, 2016
Valencia 'bid £30m for Ander Herrera'
Man United rekindle Bale interest?Rooney to be offered up in Lukaku deal?Real Madrid 'prepare formal De Gea bid'Gerrard to miss out on Carrick testimonialUnited 'to let Zlatan Ibrahimovic leave'
Real open to Man United offer for Bale?Lindelof plays down Man United talkRonaldo hails "very good" De GeaGiggs: 'Griezmann still on United radar'Marouane Fellaini not ruling out China move
> Manchester United Homepage
More Benfica News
Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Report: Manchester United in advanced talks with Victor Lindelof
 Benfica's defender Nelson Semedo during the match between SL Benfica and Estoril Praia at Estadio da Luz on August 16, 2015 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Barcelona 'in advanced talks to sign Benfica's Nelson Semedo'
 Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Benfica's Victor Lindelof plays down Manchester United talk
Benfica: 'Ederson a Man City player'Silva "very happy" with Ederson linksEderson 'to undergo medical on Tuesday'Man City 'in advanced talks with Ederson'City preparing record move for Ederson?
Roma to rival United for Victor Lindelof?Man United 'finalise defensive shortlist'Benfica reduce asking price for Ederson?West Brom to launch bid for Jardel?Benfica to make move for Joel Pereira?
> Benfica Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 