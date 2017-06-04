Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Benfica defender Victor Lindelof and will be hoping to seal a £30m deal for the Sweden international next week.

The 22-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, but the Eagles were not prepared to sell him midway through the season.

The Swede ended up signing a new deal with the Portuguese giants shortly after, with a renegotiated sell-on fee clause in Lindelof's deal.

It is now claimed by Portuguese outlet Correio de Manha that Man United are currently in talks with Lindelof and will be hoping to seal a £30m deal for him next week.

Lindelof, also said to be on Roma's radar, played an integral role for Benfica this campaign as they went on to claim the Portuguese Primeira Liga title under Rui Vitoria.