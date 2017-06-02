New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Benfica's Victor Lindelof plays down Manchester United talk

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
© Getty Images
Benfica defender Victor Lindelof plays down reports that he could join Manchester United in this summer's transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 22:23 UK

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof has played down reports that he could join Manchester United this summer.

Lindelof, 22, was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, but Benfica were not prepared to sell the highly-rated defender in the middle of the season.

Speculation surrounding the Sweden international and a move to Manchester has gathered pace once again, although Lindelof's latest comments have suggested that he does not want to leave Benfica.

"There are rumours that there is always, at all times. I will say the same thing I always do, I have a contract with Benfica," Lindelof told VLT.

"I have played there for five years and really enjoy myself. I'm still young and I feel I'm developing all of the time, football down there gives me a lot. So my answer will always be that I get on very well at Benfica and that's where my focus is."

Real Madrid's Raphael Varane is the latest defender being linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
Man United 'finalise defensive shortlist'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo hails "very good" David de Gea
 Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Benfica's Victor Lindelof plays down Manchester United talk
 Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane during the Spanish league 'Clasico' football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2015.
Manchester United make Raphael Varane key target?
Giggs: 'Griezmann still on United radar'Marouane Fellaini not ruling out China moveHerrera pledges future to Man UnitedLyon president provides Lacazette updateRobson urges United to sign Sanchez
Dortmund: 'No bids for Aubameyang'Balague: 'De Gea comfortable at United'Griezmann suggests he will stay at AtletiMan United 'to launch £50m Lacazette bid'Ferguson: 'Managers have a duty to entertain'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Benfica News
Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Benfica's Victor Lindelof plays down Manchester United talk
 A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Benfica: 'Manchester City have completed £34.7m Ederson signing'
 AS Monaco's Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on September 14, 2016
Bernardo Silva "very happy" with Ederson to Manchester City links
Ederson 'to undergo medical on Tuesday'Man City 'in advanced talks with Ederson'City preparing record move for Ederson?Roma to rival United for Victor Lindelof?Man United 'finalise defensive shortlist'
Benfica reduce asking price for Ederson?West Brom to launch bid for Jardel?Benfica to make move for Joel Pereira?Result: Benfica cruise to fourth successive titleMan City 'join Nelson Semedo race'
> Benfica Homepage



Tables
 