Benfica defender Victor Lindelof has played down reports that he could join Manchester United this summer.

Lindelof, 22, was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, but Benfica were not prepared to sell the highly-rated defender in the middle of the season.

Speculation surrounding the Sweden international and a move to Manchester has gathered pace once again, although Lindelof's latest comments have suggested that he does not want to leave Benfica.

"There are rumours that there is always, at all times. I will say the same thing I always do, I have a contract with Benfica," Lindelof told VLT.

"I have played there for five years and really enjoy myself. I'm still young and I feel I'm developing all of the time, football down there gives me a lot. So my answer will always be that I get on very well at Benfica and that's where my focus is."

Real Madrid's Raphael Varane is the latest defender being linked with a move to Old Trafford.