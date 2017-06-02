New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United make Raphael Varane key target?

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane during the Spanish league 'Clasico' football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2015.
© Getty Images
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly makes Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane one of his main targets for the summer transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 12:36 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly placed Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane on his shortlist for the transfer window.

After only finishing in sixth place in the Premier League table, Mourinho is eager to bring in more high-profile names during the summer and while attention has been placed on the final third, he is still looking for additions at the back.

According to Sky Sports News, Mourinho wants to push through a reunion with Varane, a player he worked with during his time at Real between 2010 and 2013.

Varane is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in world football, although he has been restricted to just 35 appearances in all competitions this season.

The French international is currently preparing for the Champions League final with Juventus, which will be staged in Cardiff on Saturday night.

Speculation over Varane is the second link to emerge between the two clubs this week, with it being claimed that Real are continuing their pursuit of United goalkeeper David de Gea.

David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Read Next:
Balague: 'De Gea comfortable at United'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Raphael Varane, Jose Mourinho, David de Gea, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane during the Spanish league 'Clasico' football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2015.
Manchester United make Raphael Varane key target?
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Manchester United 'to launch £50m Alexandre Lacazette bid'
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann suggests he will stay at Atletico Madrid
Dortmund: 'No bids for Aubameyang'Balague: 'De Gea comfortable at United'Ferguson: 'Managers have a duty to entertain'Man United monitoring Max Kruse?Ronaldo misses respectful English fans
Griezmann 'not a priority' for Man United?Atletico transfer ban upheld by CASMan United 'snub £60m Real De Gea bid'Griezmann: 'Future not in my hands'Pogba hints at Griezmann swoop
> Manchester United Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane during the Spanish league 'Clasico' football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2015.
Manchester United make Raphael Varane key target?
 Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Real Madrid to break transfer world record for Eden Hazard?
 David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Report: Manchester United snub £60m Real Madrid David de Gea bid
Ronaldo wants James to stay at MadridMonaco turn down Arsenal bid for Mbappe?Balague: 'De Gea comfortable at United'Ronaldo plays down Messi 'rivalry'Ronaldo misses respectful English fans
Mbappe to opt for Real over Man City?Ramos tells Man Utd to buy GriezmannDe Gea 'happy to stay at Man United'Bale 'would accept' CL final bench roleRonaldo: 'Humility not always good'
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
 