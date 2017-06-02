Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly makes Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane one of his main targets for the summer transfer window.

After only finishing in sixth place in the Premier League table, Mourinho is eager to bring in more high-profile names during the summer and while attention has been placed on the final third, he is still looking for additions at the back.

According to Sky Sports News, Mourinho wants to push through a reunion with Varane, a player he worked with during his time at Real between 2010 and 2013.

Varane is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in world football, although he has been restricted to just 35 appearances in all competitions this season.

The French international is currently preparing for the Champions League final with Juventus, which will be staged in Cardiff on Saturday night.

Speculation over Varane is the second link to emerge between the two clubs this week, with it being claimed that Real are continuing their pursuit of United goalkeeper David de Gea.