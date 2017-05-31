Manchester United reportedly turn down a £60m offer from Real Madrid for goalkeeper David de Gea.

Since the 26-year-old's proposed move to the Bernabeu fell through in 2015, the Spain goalkeeper has been regularly linked to the La Liga giants.

According to The Sun, Los Blancos made a bid on Wednesday that would make De Gea the most expensive stopper in the world, but the Red Devils instantly turned it down.

The report adds that Man United are bracing themselves for another offer from Real for the highly-rated custodian with a fresh bid expected next week.

De Gea has two more years left on his current deal at Old Trafford, with an option for a third.