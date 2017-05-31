Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos has urged Manchester United to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

Jose Mourinho is believed to have listed Griezmann as his top target, and the striker has done little to silent the rumours.

The 26-year-old recently admitted that there is a 60% chance of him moving to Old Trafford, while the latest reports claim that he has told Atletico that he wants to leave.

Ramos is hopeful that the Premier League club will sign the France international so that Real do not have to face his threat in La Liga.



"If [United] take him, if they take him out from Atletico, it would be less of a problem for us ahead of next season," Ramos told Cadena Cope. "Every footballer is their own world and one must make these kind of decisions.

"Sometimes they are difficult and sometimes they are not. Everyone has to decide where he wants to be, where he is going to be happy. He is a great striker and obviously the top clubs express interest in getting their services. He can decide what he wants."

Griezmann scored 26 goals in all competitions this season.