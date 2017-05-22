New Transfer Talk header

Antoine Griezmann: 'Chance of joining Manchester United is 6/10'

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann admits that there is a 60% chance of him signing for Manchester United this summer.
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 at 20:51 UK

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has admitted that there is a '6/10' chance of him joining Manchester United this summer.

The France international is widely believed to be Jose Mourinho's top target, and he is regularly asked about the prospect of moving to the Premier League.

While appearing on French TV show Quotidien, the 26-year-old was pushed once again on the transfer rumours, and he admitted that he will make a decision by next month.

"My future will be decided within two weeks," said Griezmann.

The forward was then asked on a scale of one to 10 the likelihood of him signing for United and he replied saying: "Six".

Griezmann scored 26 goals in all competitions this season.

Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Your Comments
