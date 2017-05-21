History-maker Angel Gomes says that it was "a dream come true" to make his Manchester United debut on Sunday afternoon.

Angel Gomes has said that it was "a dream come true" to make his Manchester United debut on Sunday afternoon.

Gomes, 16, became Man United's youngest player in the Premier League era when he replaced Wayne Rooney in the latter stages of the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

The teenager, who joined Man United at the age of six, has also paid tribute to Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho for including him in the squad on the final weekend of the Premier League campaign.

"Obviously, it's a dream come true," Gomes told MUTV. "I've been here since the age of six, working my way up and it's what everyone dreams about.

"I just want to thank the manager for putting me on the bench and playing me today, and all the staff back at the club and everyone who has helped me. I'm from Manchester, Salford and it's literally down the road. It's just unbelievable.

"My family were in the crowd, I was fortunate to get 10 tickets for all my family and I saw them in the corner when I was warming up and gave them a little thumbs-up. It was amazing.

"It was a dream coming on and it's happened so quickly. I don't know what the future plans are for next season but I just want to continue playing, whether it's in the Under-18s or Under-23s, I just want to stay with the good habits and carry on pushing really. Who knows, I'm not sure what the plans are for next season."

Joel Pereira, Demetri Mitchell and Josh Harrop also made their Premier League debuts for Man United against Palace.