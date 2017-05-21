May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,254
Man UtdManchester United
2-0
Crystal Palace
Harrop (15'), Pogba (19')
McTominay (48'), Carrick (74')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Game Timeline
1 - 0
Josh Harrop15' 
2 - 0
Paul Pogba19' 
Scott McTominay 48' 
Michael Carrick 74' 

Angel Gomes: 'Manchester United debut a dream come true'

Wayne Rooney makes way for Angel Gomes during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
© SilverHub
History-maker Angel Gomes says that it was "a dream come true" to make his Manchester United debut on Sunday afternoon.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 at 15:55 UK

Angel Gomes has said that it was "a dream come true" to make his Manchester United debut on Sunday afternoon.

Gomes, 16, became Man United's youngest player in the Premier League era when he replaced Wayne Rooney in the latter stages of the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

The teenager, who joined Man United at the age of six, has also paid tribute to Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho for including him in the squad on the final weekend of the Premier League campaign.

"Obviously, it's a dream come true," Gomes told MUTV. "I've been here since the age of six, working my way up and it's what everyone dreams about.

"I just want to thank the manager for putting me on the bench and playing me today, and all the staff back at the club and everyone who has helped me. I'm from Manchester, Salford and it's literally down the road. It's just unbelievable.

"My family were in the crowd, I was fortunate to get 10 tickets for all my family and I saw them in the corner when I was warming up and gave them a little thumbs-up. It was amazing.

"It was a dream coming on and it's happened so quickly. I don't know what the future plans are for next season but I just want to continue playing, whether it's in the Under-18s or Under-23s, I just want to stay with the good habits and carry on pushing really. Who knows, I'm not sure what the plans are for next season."

Joel Pereira, Demetri Mitchell and Josh Harrop also made their Premier League debuts for Man United against Palace.

French former star player Thierry Henry hold the name of Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo who won the 2014 FIFA Ballon d'Or award on January 12, 2015
Read Next:
Henry expects Rooney to leave United
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Angel Gomes, Wayne Rooney, Jose Mourinho, Joel Pereira, Josh Harrop, Demetri Mitchell, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Report: Jose Mourinho fighting for new Manchester United deal
 Wayne Rooney makes way for Angel Gomes during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Angel Gomes: 'Manchester United debut a dream come true'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Preview: Ajax vs. Manchester United
Henry expects Rooney to leave UnitedHarrop 'to sign new Man United deal'United to face Sampdoria in pre-seasonMcTominay: 'We had to embrace moment'Harrop: 'United goal was a dream moment'
Allardyce: 'Palace were decidedly average'Mourinho cuts post-match interview shortResult: Youthful Man United overcome PalaceFerguson: 'Wenger pressure is ridiculous'Team News: Mourinho makes seven changes
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 