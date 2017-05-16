Manchester United and AC Milan reportedly step up their interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Manchester United and AC Milan have both reportedly made approaches for Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has been heavily linked with a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks.

However, L'Equipe claims that both United and Milan have stepped up their interest in the Dortmund frontman.

United are said to have contacted intermediaries to inform them that Aubameyang is on their shortlist, although Antoine Griezmann is believed to be the Red Devils' main target.

Aubameyang is also courting interest from China, with Tianjin Quanjian supposedly willing to make the forward the highest paid player in the world.