New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United, AC Milan plotting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang swoop?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
© AFP
Manchester United and AC Milan reportedly step up their interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 20:11 UK

Manchester United and AC Milan have both reportedly made approaches for Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has been heavily linked with a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks.

However, L'Equipe claims that both United and Milan have stepped up their interest in the Dortmund frontman.

United are said to have contacted intermediaries to inform them that Aubameyang is on their shortlist, although Antoine Griezmann is believed to be the Red Devils' main target.

Aubameyang is also courting interest from China, with Tianjin Quanjian supposedly willing to make the forward the highest paid player in the world.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Read Next:
Aubameyang 'on verge of PSG move'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Antoine Griezmann, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Manchester United, AC Milan plotting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang swoop?
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Paul Pogba ruled out of Southampton clash
 Gareth Bale poses with his winners' medal after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Report: Gareth Bale prefers Manchester United switch
Guardiola: 'Rodriguez would adapt to PL'Fosu-Mensah could return for Europa finalWoodward hails "tremendous progress" under MourinhoMourinho slams "crazy" fixture schedulePreview: Southampton vs. Manchester United
Monaco 'reject big-money Mbappe offer'Giggs suggests Man Utd should go for Sanchez Smalling: 'I have good rapport with Mourinho'Rodriguez 'wants CL football guarantee'Mourinho "not upset" to miss out on top four
> Manchester United Homepage
More AC Milan News
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Manchester United, AC Milan plotting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang swoop?
 Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
Report: Manchester City interested in AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma
 Villarreal's Mateo Musacchio in action on January 28, 2012
Report: Everton, Chelsea monitoring Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio
Fabregas 'not keen on Milan switch'Man United keeper on radar of Milan giants?Arsenal reignite interest in Carlos Bacca?AC Milan: 'Donnarumma wants to stay'Arsenal target makes decision on future?
AC Milan renew interest in Cesc Fabregas?Kolasinac to choose between Arsenal, Milan?Barcelona considering Deulofeu returnNew owner: 'Milan will return to summit'AC Milan sold to Chinese consortium
> AC Milan Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Manchester United, AC Milan plotting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang swoop?
 Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League on March 10, 2016
Thomas Tuchel "totally relaxed" on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang future
 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'on verge of Paris Saint-Germain move'
Lacazette only interested in CL footballIheanacho to be used as Aubameyang makeweight?Bartra happy with wrist injury recovery progressMan arrested over Dortmund bus attackLiverpool 'lining up move for Lacazette'
Tuchel: 'Bus delay affected Dortmund players'Tuchel: 'Dortmund lacking at Monaco'Result: Monaco through to Champions League semis Mbappe sets Champions League recordDortmund kickoff delayed by police check
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Manchester United, AC Milan plotting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang swoop?
 Sports Mole logo
Nancy on brink of relegation from Ligue 1 as Dijon boost survival hopes
 Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender Maxwell is congratuled by teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Guingamp on May 8, 2015
Maxwell: 'Paris Saint-Germain will fight until the end for Ligue 1 title'
PSG willing to spend big on Mahrez?Report: Pepe closing in on PSG movePSG star Di Maria wanted by Barcelona?Lehmann: 'Sanchez would fit in at Bayern'Bale 'considering Real Madrid exit'
Cavani open to future Napoli returnAguero 'to reject Man Utd interest'Liverpool to pay £30m for PSG attacker?Aubameyang 'on verge of PSG move'Agent: 'Pastore could end career at PSG'
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton36129154147-645
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 