Thomas Tuchel "totally relaxed" on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang future

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League on March 10, 2016
© AFP
Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel insists that he is "totally relaxed" amid suggestions that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to joining Paris Saint-Germain.
Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel has insisted that he is "totally relaxed" amid suggestions that leading scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to agreeing a deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

On Thursday, it was claimed that Aubameyang, who has scored 115 goals in 185 appearances for Dortmund since 2013, was 'on the verge' of signing for French champions PSG.

Tuchel, however, has played down the rumours, and said that he is only focused on the final weeks of the 2016-17 campaign.

"I am totally relaxed. As far as I know, Edinson Cavani recently extended his contract with Paris," Tuchel told reporters. "The demand on acquiring a new striker is therefore not so great. We still have three important weeks, so now is not the time to comment on rumours. We can do it in peace after the season."

Aubameyang has scored 35 goals in 42 appearances for Dortmund this season.

Kelechi Iheanacho in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
