Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'on verge of Paris Saint-Germain move'

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
© AFP
A report claims that Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to joining Paris Saint-Germain.
Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly 'on the verge' of signing for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of this summer's transfer window.

The Gabon international, who has also been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City, has scored 115 goals in 185 appearances for Dortmund since joining the German outfit in the summer of 2013.

This term, the 27-year-old is on course for his best scoring season having already registered 35 goals in 42 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions.

Aubameyang has been linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park over the last 18 months, and according to Bild, French champions PSG have won the race for the striker's signature.

The same report claims that Aubameyang met with PSG's sporting director Patrick Kluivert on Wednesday night to discuss personal terms with the capital side.

Aubameyang started his professional career with AC Milan, but did not make a single first-team appearance for the Italian club before joining Saint-Etienne in 2011.

Kelechi Iheanacho in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Iheanacho to be used as Aubameyang makeweight?
