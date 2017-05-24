Manchester United defender Phil Jones says that this week's Europa League final is a "defining moment" for the club's season.

The Red Devils have already won a trophy this season - the EFL Cup - but they failed to break into the top four, eventually finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho's side can still secure a place in next season's Champions League, though, if they defeat Ajax in the Europa final in Stockholm this week.

"It's a defining moment in our season - we need to make sure we win. We want Champions League football," ESPN quotes Jones as saying. "We need to earn the right to be in the Champions League, and that's by winning on Wednesday night.

"We deserve to be in the final but we have to show up and prove we are good enough, and that's what we will do."

Jones has started the last three games for United, but it is unsure whether he will start in Wednesday's final.