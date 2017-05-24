May 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Friends Arena
Ajax
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Phil Jones: 'Europa League final defining moment for Manchester United'

Phil Jones of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Manchester United defender Phil Jones says that this week's Europa League final is a "defining moment" for the club's season.
Manchester United defender Phil Jones has described Wednesday's Europa League final as a "defining moment" in the club's season.

The Red Devils have already won a trophy this season - the EFL Cup - but they failed to break into the top four, eventually finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho's side can still secure a place in next season's Champions League, though, if they defeat Ajax in the Europa final in Stockholm this week.

"It's a defining moment in our season - we need to make sure we win. We want Champions League football," ESPN quotes Jones as saying. "We need to earn the right to be in the Champions League, and that's by winning on Wednesday night.

"We deserve to be in the final but we have to show up and prove we are good enough, and that's what we will do."

Jones has started the last three games for United, but it is unsure whether he will start in Wednesday's final.

