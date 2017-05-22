Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry 'doubts' that Wayne Rooney will stay at Manchester United this summer.

Rooney, 31, has scored three times in his last seven appearances for Man United after enjoying a run in the team, but the club captain is expected to be made surplus to requirements by Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho at the end of the season.

Henry has said that "everyone would love to see Wayne Rooney finish his career at Manchester United", but the Frenchman 'doubts' that the club's record scorer will be at Old Trafford for the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

"Everyone would love to see Wayne Rooney finish his career at Manchester United - but, I doubt it," Henry told Sky Sports News.

"I think he might have to go. When you have a player like Wayne Rooney and he's not playing, what's the point? If he's not part of the team, then he should go. That's exactly what John Terry said when he left Chelsea."

Rooney, who has been linked with a return to Everton, has scored eight times for Man United in all competitions this season.