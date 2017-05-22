New Transfer Talk header

Josh Harrop 'to sign new Manchester United deal'

A report claims that 21-year-old winger Josh Harrop will sign a new contract with Manchester United after netting on his Premier League debut.
Josh Harrop will reportedly sign a new contract with Manchester United after scoring on his senior debut for the club in Sunday's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Harrop, 21, was one of a number of youngsters drafted into the XI by head coach Jose Mourinho, and the tricky winger opened the scoring in the Premier League clash at Old Trafford with a powerful effort.

According to Manchester Evening News, Harrop had already agreed terms on a new deal before starting against Palace, but the midfielder will officially sign on the dotted line this week, extending his stay for another 12 months.

Joel Pereira and Demetri Mitchell also made their senior debuts for Man United against Palace, while Scott McTominay earned his first start as Mourinho again rotated his squad ahead of Wednesday's Europa League final with Ajax.

Harrop, who was born in Stockport, netted a hat-trick for Man United Reserves against Tottenham Hotspur's second string in front of Mourinho last week.

