May 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Friends Arena
Ajax
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Antonio Valencia to captain Manchester United in Europa League final?

Antonio Valencia celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Manchester United full-back Antonio Valencia will step in to skipper his side against Ajax at the Friends Arena next week.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 21:20 UK

Antonio Valencia will be given the captain's armband for Manchester United's upcoming Europa League final clash with Ajax, according to a report.

The Red Devils are looking to win the trophy for the first time in Stockholm next Wednesday, being rewarded with a place in next season's Champions League.

Due to the likely absence of Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick, who are both expected to start on the bench at the Friends Arena, plus Chris Smalling's latest injury concern, the Manchester Evening News claims that Valencia will lead his side after doing so in both legs of the semi-final win over Celta Vigo.

However, should United beat Ajax it is suggested that Rooney will be given the honour of lifting the trophy in what could be his final appearance as a Red Devil.

Smalling picked up a minor injury earlier this week and is being monitored, with Phil Jones and Daley Blind likely to be given the nod at the back.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Pogba ruled out of Southampton clash
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antonio Valencia, Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Daley Blind, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Report: Jose Mourinho fighting for new Manchester United deal
 Tiemoue Bakayoko and Yaya Toure during the Champions League match between Manchester City and AS Monaco on February 21, 2017
Man United, Liverpool 'make Tiemoue Bakayoko enquiry'
 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Jose Mourinho: Wayne Rooney situation "very difficult"
Valencia to captain Man United in final?Ibrahimovic jokes he is "ready" for finalHerrera targets United history in StockholmMan Utd U23 keeper wants to impress MourinhoUnited to make move for Stefan de Vrij?
Man United to turn attention to Matic?Mkhitaryan: 'No nerves ahead of Europa final'Man Utd sign Espanyol wonderkidMourinho: 'Ajax should not be in EL'Moyes sets £30m price tag on Pickford
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 