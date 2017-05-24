A report claims that Manchester United full-back Antonio Valencia will step in to skipper his side against Ajax at the Friends Arena next week.

Antonio Valencia will be given the captain's armband for Manchester United's upcoming Europa League final clash with Ajax, according to a report.

The Red Devils are looking to win the trophy for the first time in Stockholm next Wednesday, being rewarded with a place in next season's Champions League.

Due to the likely absence of Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick, who are both expected to start on the bench at the Friends Arena, plus Chris Smalling's latest injury concern, the Manchester Evening News claims that Valencia will lead his side after doing so in both legs of the semi-final win over Celta Vigo.

However, should United beat Ajax it is suggested that Rooney will be given the honour of lifting the trophy in what could be his final appearance as a Red Devil.

Smalling picked up a minor injury earlier this week and is being monitored, with Phil Jones and Daley Blind likely to be given the nod at the back.