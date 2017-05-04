A report claims that Manchester United have seen a £72m bid for French teenager Kylian Mbappe rejected by AS Monaco, who want a world-record £100m for the 18-year-old.

Manchester United have reportedly seen a £72m bid for French teenager Kylian Mbappe rejected by AS Monaco.

Mbappe, 18, is currently one of the most in-demand teenagers in world football, with the France international netting 24 times in 39 appearances for his Ligue 1 club during the 2016-17 campaign.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been strongly linked with a move for the forward, whose style has drawn comparisons with former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry.

According to The Guardian, Man United launched a £72m bid for Mbappe in a bid to seal his signature ahead of this summer's transfer window, but Monaco rejected the offer as they want a world-record £100m for their prized asset.

Towards the end of last month, French football agent Pascal Boisseau claimed that only four clubs - Barcelona, Real Madrid, Man United and Manchester City - could afford to sign Mbappe at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Mbappe has netted five times in eight Champions League appearances for Monaco this season.