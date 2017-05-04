New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'fail with £72m Kylian Mbappe bid'

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
A report claims that Manchester United have seen a £72m bid for French teenager Kylian Mbappe rejected by AS Monaco, who want a world-record £100m for the 18-year-old.
Manchester United have reportedly seen a £72m bid for French teenager Kylian Mbappe rejected by AS Monaco.

Mbappe, 18, is currently one of the most in-demand teenagers in world football, with the France international netting 24 times in 39 appearances for his Ligue 1 club during the 2016-17 campaign.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been strongly linked with a move for the forward, whose style has drawn comparisons with former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry.

According to The Guardian, Man United launched a £72m bid for Mbappe in a bid to seal his signature ahead of this summer's transfer window, but Monaco rejected the offer as they want a world-record £100m for their prized asset.

Towards the end of last month, French football agent Pascal Boisseau claimed that only four clubs - Barcelona, Real Madrid, Man United and Manchester City - could afford to sign Mbappe at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Mbappe has netted five times in eight Champions League appearances for Monaco this season.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
