Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann.

In recent months, it has been claimed that Jose Mourinho and United have made Griezmann their top target ahead of the summer transfer window and it now appears that they are ready to push through the transfer.

According to The Sun, the Premier League giants and Griezmann have come to an agreement over wages which will see the 26-year-old earn £280,000 per week.

It has been claimed that United are also willing to pay the striker's release clause of £89m, meaning that only formalities will need to be completed in the summer.

Griezmann has established himself as one of the best players in the world during his time at Vicente Calderon, but their lack of a title challenge this year has led to both parties accepting that a parting of the ways could occur sooner rather than later.

Since joining Atletico in 2014, Griezmann has scored 82 goals in 156 matches in all competitions.