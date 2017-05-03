New Transfer Talk header

Uncle: 'Manchester clubs an option for Kylian Mbappe'

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Pierre Mbappe, the uncle of AS Monaco star Kylian, claims that 'the two teams in Manchester are an option' should the in-demand forward leave French football this summer.
AS Monaco teen sensation Kylian Mbappe would consider making a switch to the Premier League should a bid come in from Manchester United or Manchester City, according to his uncle.

The 18-year-old is one of the hottest properties in world football right now, finding the net 24 times in 38 games for the French club in his breakthrough campaign in the principality.

A number of European heavyweights have already been linked, most notably Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona, but Pierre Mbappe believes that both Manchester clubs also have a chance of landing his signature.

"Are Juventus an option for the future? Yes, Juve are," he told Tuttosport. "As well as the two teams in Manchester, PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona - in the future, they could all be options."

Mbappe has found the net in all four of Monaco's knockout-round fixtures in the Champions League, paving the way for this evening's semi-final showdown with Juventus.

A general view of the exterior of the stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group F match between AFC Ajax and FC Barcelona at The Amsterdam Arena on November 5, 2014 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
