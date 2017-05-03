New Transfer Talk header

Kasper Dolberg rules out joining Manchester City, Manchester United

Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg admits that joining either Manchester City or Manchester United is "too big a step" at this point in his career.
Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Kasper Dolberg has made clear that he has no desire to swap Ajax for either Manchester City or Manchester United at this stage of his career.

The 19-year-old has netted 19 goals in 19 appearances for the Dutch side in his maiden senior campaign at the Johan Cruyff ArenA, reportedly earning interest from a number of Premier League sides.

Man City scout Sebastian Arnsen revealed earlier this season that Dolberg is on the club's radar, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has previously heaped praise on the Danish youngster.

Dolberg does not feel that the time is right to depart, however, and instead wants to remain in Amsterdam for the time being to continue his development.

"It's too big a step to go to City or United now," FourFourTwo quotes him as saying. "It's important to keep on playing, as I don't know what could happen in the future.

"I haven't got a dream league. When I was young it was Barcelona [that was my favourite team], but once I got older I didn't have one. In England, I followed Arsenal because of Thierry Henry, but it wasn't like Arsenal was my favourite."

Dolberg scored a hat-trick against NEC in November to make him the youngest non-Dutch player to achieve that feat for the club.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
