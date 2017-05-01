Kylian Mbappe's uncle has revealed that the Monaco striker regularly watches Chelsea games.

Kylian Mbappe's uncle has revealed that the AS Monaco forward regularly watches Chelsea games, as well as Barcelona and Real Madrid play.

The 18-year-old has attracted attention from the football world due to his goalscoring form this season.

The Frenchman has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season, which includes 14 in Ligue 1 and five in the Champions League, helping the club reach the semi-finals of the European tournament.

Arsenal and Manchester United have been touted as potential suitors, but comments from Mbappe's uncle suggests that the player himself would lean towards Chelsea if given a choice of Premier League clubs.

Pierre Mbappe told Tuttosport: "Kylian does not need to watch Juventus before their Champions League meeting because he already knows Juve very well.

"He watched their games every week and he's been doing it for very long time. He also watches Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea. Anything can happen in the future, but he's very happy at Monaco, we'll talk about [a possible transfer] at the right time."

Mbappe has been part of the Monaco fabric since 2013.