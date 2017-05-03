A report claims that Kingsley Coman is a £50m summer transfer target for Manchester City, just a week after he joined Bayern Munich from Juventus on a three-year deal.

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is reportedly still a transfer target for Manchester City, despite only penning a permanent deal with the German club last week.

The 20-year-old agreed a three-year contract at the Allianz Arena after making a positive impression during his two seasons on loan from Juventus.

According to The Times, though, City are confident of tempting the France international to the Premier League and will hand over up to £50m to get their man.

Coman, who was brought to Bavaria by City boss Pep Guardiola during his time in charge two years ago, is thought to have cost Bayern £18m to sign from Juve.

After being used just nine times from the off in the Bundesliga under Carlo Ancelotti and failing to start a single European match, it is suggested that Coman will consider any approach from the Citizens.