New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Bayern Munich sign Kingsley Coman on permanent deal

Monchengladbach's Swiss defender Nico Elvedi and Bayern Munich's midfielder Coman (L) vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich in Monchengladbach on December 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Bayern Munich confirm the signing of Kingsley Coman on a permanent deal from Juventus, with the France international signing a contract until June 2020.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 13:54 UK

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Kingsley Coman on a permanent deal from Juventus.

The France international has been on loan with Bayern since the start of the 2015-16 campaign, with the 20-year-old making 35 appearances during his first season at the Allianz Arena.

Coman has only scored twice in 17 Bundesliga appearances this term though, and it had been claimed that Bayern were considering not taking up their option on the attacker, who was said to be interesting Arsenal and Chelsea.

Such speculation has now been put to bed, however, with the German champions confirming the arrival of Coman on a permanent contract until June 2020.

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement: "He is a player with huge potential. We're convinced that he will be of great help to us in the coming years."

Coman made six appearances for France in the European Championships in 2016.

A Juventus supporter waves their logo during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Fiorentina at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on February 9, 2013
Read Next:
Juventus clinch Rodrigo Bentancur signing
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kingsley Coman, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Football
Your Comments
More Bayern Munich News
Monchengladbach's Swiss defender Nico Elvedi and Bayern Munich's midfielder Coman (L) vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich in Monchengladbach on December 5, 2015
Bayern Munich sign Kingsley Coman on permanent deal
 Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Lothar Matthaus urges Bayern Munich to sign Alexis Sanchez
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Report: Kyle Walker to consider Tottenham Hotspur future amid transfer rumours
Javi Martinez: 'Bayern will bounce back'Thiago: 'Bayern were completely screwed over'Ancelotti: 'The referee wasn't up to the task'Manuel Neuer suffers fractured footResult: Real Madrid through to CL semi-finals
Team News: Lewandowski starts against MadridLive Commentary: Real Madrid 4-2 Bayern - as it happenedPreview: Real Madrid vs. Bayern MunichXabi Alonso reveals Barcelona contactAncelotti: 'Small details cost Bayern'
> Bayern Munich Homepage
More Juventus News
Monchengladbach's Swiss defender Nico Elvedi and Bayern Munich's midfielder Coman (L) vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich in Monchengladbach on December 5, 2015
Bayern Munich sign Kingsley Coman on permanent deal
 Monaco's French midfielder Thomas Lemar (L) vies with Rennes' French defender Ludovic Baal (R) during the French L1 football match Monaco (ASM) vs Rennes (SRFC) on October 4, 2015 at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco.
Report: Juventus consider Thomas Lemar bid
 Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Manchester City 'quoted £50m for Leonardo Bonucci'
Juventus clinch Rodrigo Bentancur signingRush: 'English clubs deserve CL struggles'Madrid sides to face off in CL semisBonucci: 'Barca result proof of quality'Result: Juventus through to CL semi-finals
Team News: Dybala in Juve XI for Barca showdownLive Commentary: Barcelona 0-0 Juventus - as it happenedHiguain: 'We can damage Barcelona'Allegri: 'We must score at least one'Alves: 'Juve have 60% chance of progressing'
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich30217273175670
2RB Leipzig30195656312562
3Borussia DortmundDortmund30168665353056
4Hoffenheim301413357322555
5Hertha Berlin30144123835346
6Freiburg30135123852-1444
7Werder Bremen30126125051-142
8FC Koln30101194337641
9Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt30118113234-241
10Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach30116133944-539
11Schalke 04Schalke30108123935438
12Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen30106144346-336
13Mainz 053096153949-1033
14Wolfsburg3096153043-1333
15Hamburger SV3096153055-2533
16Augsburg3088142949-2032
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 043084183354-2128
18SV Darmstadt 983063212358-3521
> Full Version
 