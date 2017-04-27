Bayern Munich confirm the signing of Kingsley Coman on a permanent deal from Juventus, with the France international signing a contract until June 2020.

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Kingsley Coman on a permanent deal from Juventus.

The France international has been on loan with Bayern since the start of the 2015-16 campaign, with the 20-year-old making 35 appearances during his first season at the Allianz Arena.

Coman has only scored twice in 17 Bundesliga appearances this term though, and it had been claimed that Bayern were considering not taking up their option on the attacker, who was said to be interesting Arsenal and Chelsea.

Such speculation has now been put to bed, however, with the German champions confirming the arrival of Coman on a permanent contract until June 2020.

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement: "He is a player with huge potential. We're convinced that he will be of great help to us in the coming years."

Coman made six appearances for France in the European Championships in 2016.