Manchester City are reportedly ready to offer Jesus Navas a new one-year contract before his current deal expires this summer.

Manchester City are reportedly ready to offer Jesus Navas a new one-year deal at the club before his current contract expires this summer.

The 31-year-old has made just 12 Premier League starts under manager Pep Guardiola, but six of those have come in the club's last seven games.

The Spaniard has featured as either a full-back or a wing-back in that time and, with the likes of Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta expected to leave the club at their end of their current deals this summer, Guardiola has reportedly decided to keep Navas as back-up in that position.

"I'm really impressed with his performances as a full back. He's a guy who can go up and down," Guardiola told reporters.

"But he's not just a fast player. Jesus has this quality - normally fast players can go four times up and down. He can do that many times - look at the balls he's saved.

"We cannot forget he played against [Eden] Hazard, he played against Alexis [Sanchez] and he was brilliant. He's convinced me he can do it at a high level."

Navas joined City from Sevilla in 2013 and has gone on to make 180 appearances for the club across all competitions.