New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester City 'to offer Jesus Navas new deal'

Jesus Navas in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
© SilverHub
Manchester City are reportedly ready to offer Jesus Navas a new one-year contract before his current deal expires this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 19:51 UK

Manchester City are reportedly ready to offer Jesus Navas a new one-year deal at the club before his current contract expires this summer.

The 31-year-old has made just 12 Premier League starts under manager Pep Guardiola, but six of those have come in the club's last seven games.

The Spaniard has featured as either a full-back or a wing-back in that time and, with the likes of Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta expected to leave the club at their end of their current deals this summer, Guardiola has reportedly decided to keep Navas as back-up in that position.

"I'm really impressed with his performances as a full back. He's a guy who can go up and down," Guardiola told reporters.

"But he's not just a fast player. Jesus has this quality - normally fast players can go four times up and down. He can do that many times - look at the balls he's saved.

"We cannot forget he played against [Eden] Hazard, he played against Alexis [Sanchez] and he was brilliant. He's convinced me he can do it at a high level."

Navas joined City from Sevilla in 2013 and has gone on to make 180 appearances for the club across all competitions.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Report: PL giants join Schick race
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jesus Navas, Pep Guardiola, Bacary Sagna, Pablo Zabaleta, Alexis Sanchez, Eden Hazard, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Jesus Navas in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Manchester City 'to offer Jesus Navas new deal'
 An excited Kasper Schmeichel in action during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Report: Manchester United in pole position to sign Kasper Schmeichel
 John Guidetti of Manchester City before the pre-season friendly at Tynecastle Stadium on July 18, 2014
Celta Vigo's John Guidetti to draw on Man City past against Manchester United
Kompany: 'Judge Guardiola next season'Report: PL giants join Schick raceJesus sad at missing chances against BoroKoscielny on Man City, Marseille radar?Iheanacho to be used as Aubameyang makeweight?
Agnew: 'Middlesbrough full of confidence'Barnes urges Liverpool to sign Van DijkGuardiola: 'Sergio Aguero is injured'Result: Boro, Man City share points at RiversideTeam News: Five changes for Man City at Boro
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 