Lothar Matthaus: 'Bayern Munich to raid AS Monaco for players'

Germany captain Lothar Matthaus lifts the World Cup trophy on July 08, 1990.
Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus claims that his former club are ready to raid AS Monaco at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.
Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus has claimed that his former club are ready to raid AS Monaco at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Monaco have enjoyed a remarkable 2016-17 campaign, with the Ligue 1 outfit currently three points clear at the top of their domestic league, in addition to reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Bernando Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Djibril Sidibe have all been linked with moves away from Monaco this summer, and Matthaus has claimed that Bayern's chief scout Michael Reschke has been monitoring the Ligue 1 club in recent weeks.

"I have learned that Michael Reschke, the chief scout of Bayern, was in the stadium at the Champions League match against AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund, and certainly not because of the players at Borussia Dortmund," Matthaus told Sky Sports News.

"I would not be surprised if one or more players from AS Monaco play for Bayern [next] season."

Monaco will take on Juventus in the semi-finals of the Champions League, with the first leg to be held at Stade Louis II on Wednesday night.

Monchengladbach's Swiss defender Nico Elvedi and Bayern Munich's midfielder Coman (L) vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich in Monchengladbach on December 5, 2015
