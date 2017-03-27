Fabinho: 'Kylian Mbappe will end up at Real Madrid or Barcelona'

Fabinho celebrates scoring during the Ligue 1 game between PSG and Monaco on March 20, 2016
© AFP
AS Monaco full-back Fabinho admits that there is uncertainty surrounding the futures of a number of players in the squad, including 18-year-old starlet Kylian Mbappe.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 22:38 UK

AS Monaco full-back Fabinho has predicted that highly-rated youngster Kylian Mbappe will end up at either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

A host of Europe's top clubs have been linked with a move for the 18-year-old, who has scored 13 goals in his last 12 outings at club level and made his international debut for France during Saturday's win over Luxembourg.

Mbappe is one of a number of Monaco players who have impressed this season, with the club sitting top of Ligue 1 and reaching the Champions League quarter-finals, and Fabinho admits that there is uncertainty over whether the squad will stick together beyond the end of the campaign.

"Certainly, numerous offers will arrive for several players, even though we are very young. We have five players in the French national team, it is incredible. I have not yet been contacted by clubs, I do not like to think about that too much, because the window only begins in June and we are still in the running for four competitions," he told Chuteria FC in Brazil.

"My contract runs until 2021 and I do not know what the plans of the board are for next season. If they are looking to keep the team together, if they are looking to sign reinforcements, if they are looking to sell... We will wait and see what happens.

"We know that sooner or later [Mbappe] will end up at Real Madrid, Barcelona or a club of that calibre. But so long as he is still with us, we are going to profit from that!"

Mbappe scored in five consecutive matches for Monaco before the international break, finding the back of the net seven times during that period.

Gareth Bale embraces Karim Benzema during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Seville on March 20, 2016
Read Next:
Benzema warns Mbappe against leaving Monaco
>
View our homepages for Kylian Mbappe, Fabinho, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Alvaro Morata 'keen on Chelsea move'
 Raphael Varane for Real Madrid on November 4, 2014
Raphael Varane talks up "special relationship" with Jose Mourinho
 Fabinho celebrates scoring during the Ligue 1 game between PSG and Monaco on March 20, 2016
Fabinho: 'Kylian Mbappe will end up at Real Madrid or Barcelona'
Chelsea to turn down any offer for Hazard?Man United to join James Rodriguez race?Real Madrid 'step up Hazard interest'Liverpool 'confident of finalising Rodriguez deal'Benzema warns Mbappe against leaving Monaco
Figo wanted Gerrard at Real MadridMadrid midfielder Isco rubbishes Barcelona linksEden Hazard offered new long-term deal?Benzema questions prolonged France snubMadrid 'still interested in Thibaut Courtois'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
Juventus' midfielder Andrea Pirlo celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final football match Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais, on April 10, 2014
Andrea Pirlo: 'Juventus can win Champions League'
 Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Manchester United 'to make £173m move for Neymar'
 Fabinho celebrates scoring during the Ligue 1 game between PSG and Monaco on March 20, 2016
Fabinho: 'Kylian Mbappe will end up at Real Madrid or Barcelona'
Eusebio: 'I would reject Barcelona'Conte 'blocks Chelsea move for Neymar'Barcelona end interest in Bellerin?Rakitic offered as part of Coutinho swap deal?Belotti "definitely" will not leave Torino
Denis Suarez agent denies Napoli approachMadrid midfielder Isco rubbishes Barcelona linksJuventus striker Dybala targeted by Barcelona?Barcelona to build Johan Cruyff statueReport: Barca open talks with Coutinho
> Barcelona Homepage
More AS Monaco News
Fabinho celebrates scoring during the Ligue 1 game between PSG and Monaco on March 20, 2016
Fabinho: 'Kylian Mbappe will end up at Real Madrid or Barcelona'
 Gareth Bale embraces Karim Benzema during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Seville on March 20, 2016
Karim Benzema warns Kylian Mbappe against leaving AS Monaco
 Hugo Lloris of France acknowledges the fans after defeating Honduras 3-0 during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group E match between France and Honduras at Estadio Beira-Rio on June 15, 2014
Hugo Lloris impressed by 'mature' teammate Kylian Mbappe
Report: Bayern join Bernardo Silva racePerez refuses to rule out Mbappe bidMan United 'table £95m Mbappe bid'Monaco defender wary of move to Premier LeagueArsenal, Chelsea interested in Brozovic?
Chelsea 'agree terms with Bakayoko'Report: Arsenal to replace Ozil, SanchezKylian Mbappe "very calm" over interestBalague: 'Every club wants Mbappe'Marquinhos wants Mbappe at PSG
> AS Monaco Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid27205271284365
2Barcelona28196381255663
3Sevilla28176552341857
4Atletico MadridAtletico28167552232955
5Villarreal28139639201948
6Real Sociedad28153104239348
7Athletic Bilbao28135103532344
8EibarEibar2811894439541
9Espanyol28101084039140
10AlavesAlaves28101082933-440
11Celta Vigo27115114045-538
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2898114445-135
13Real Betis2887133144-1331
14Valencia2886143851-1330
15Malaga2869133345-1227
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2869133143-1227
17Leganes2868142241-1926
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2856173157-2621
19Granada2847172558-3319
20Osasuna2818192867-3911
> Full Version
 