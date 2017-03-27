AS Monaco full-back Fabinho admits that there is uncertainty surrounding the futures of a number of players in the squad, including 18-year-old starlet Kylian Mbappe.

AS Monaco full-back Fabinho has predicted that highly-rated youngster Kylian Mbappe will end up at either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

A host of Europe's top clubs have been linked with a move for the 18-year-old, who has scored 13 goals in his last 12 outings at club level and made his international debut for France during Saturday's win over Luxembourg.

Mbappe is one of a number of Monaco players who have impressed this season, with the club sitting top of Ligue 1 and reaching the Champions League quarter-finals, and Fabinho admits that there is uncertainty over whether the squad will stick together beyond the end of the campaign.

"Certainly, numerous offers will arrive for several players, even though we are very young. We have five players in the French national team, it is incredible. I have not yet been contacted by clubs, I do not like to think about that too much, because the window only begins in June and we are still in the running for four competitions," he told Chuteria FC in Brazil.

"My contract runs until 2021 and I do not know what the plans of the board are for next season. If they are looking to keep the team together, if they are looking to sign reinforcements, if they are looking to sell... We will wait and see what happens.

"We know that sooner or later [Mbappe] will end up at Real Madrid, Barcelona or a club of that calibre. But so long as he is still with us, we are going to profit from that!"

Mbappe scored in five consecutive matches for Monaco before the international break, finding the back of the net seven times during that period.