Manchester United confirm that they will take on Italian side Sampdoria in a pre-season friendly on August 2 in Dublin.

The Aviva Stadium will host the fixture between the English giants and Italian outfit, and it will be Man United's seventh match in 18 days as they build towards the start of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

A busy fixture list could also include the final of the UEFA Super Cup, with the winners of the Europa League due to face the Champions League holders in August.

Jose Mourinho's side will begin their pre-season preparations with a trip to the United States in July, taking on the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona as they build towards the new campaign, which begins on August 12.

Man United, who finished sixth in the Premier League this season, will face Dutch outfit Ajax in the final of the 2017 Europa League in Sweden on Wednesday night.