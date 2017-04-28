Robert Pires believes that France international Kylian Mbappe will make a seamless transition from AS Monaco to Arsenal if he makes the switch this summer.

Former Arsenal midfielder Robert Pires has urged Kylian Mbappe to join the club from AS Monaco in order to work under the perfect manager in Arsene Wenger.

The 28-year-old is reportedly on the radar of Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as both Manchester clubs, following a breakthrough season that has seen him net 23 goals in 27 games.

Wenger admitted earlier this week to being a fan of Mbappe but conceded that he is likely out of his price range, although should the young Frenchman indeed depart the Stade Louis II this summer Pires believes that one destination in particular makes sense.

"I do think Arsenal will sign him," he told Bwin. "The problem is how much. Mbappe has the potential to play for Arsenal and Wenger is the right manager to manage him. Monaco and Arsenal are very similar in clubs, so it won't be much of a transition.

"I hope that Kylian can follow in the footsteps of Thierry Henry. He has the same profile as Thierry - quick, strong and a great finisher, but he's very young so I would hold off on comparisons just yet."

Pires won two Premier League titles during his six years in North London, before departing in 2006 to join Villarreal.