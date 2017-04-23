A report claims that Manchester City are prepared to pay more than £89m to bring AS Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to break the world transfer record in order to bring AS Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Mbappe, 18, has scored 22 times in all competitions for Monaco this season, including five goals in the Champions League to help his team reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all been linked with a move, although Monaco representative Ludovic Giuly has recently insisted that the France international will stay at his current club for at least one more season.

According to The Express, however, Man City are prepared to surpass the £89m that Man United paid for Paul Pogba last summer as they look to secure the services of the in-demand youngster.

Mbappe has scored 12 Ligue 1 goals in just 12 starts during the 2016-17 campaign.