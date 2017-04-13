Arsenal will reportedly make Alexis Sanchez the top-paid player in the Premier League, as they attempt to finally put an end to his contract standoff.

Arsenal have made one final attempt to end their contract standoff with Alexis Sanchez by offering him a mammoth deal worth £300,000 a week, according to a report.

The Chile international, in the running for the PFA Player of the Year award, failed to agree fresh terms with the Gunners earlier this campaign and talks have since been shelved until the summer.

Sanchez is said to be holding out for a pay packet in line with the Premier League's top earners, such as Paul Pogba at Manchester United who receives £290,000 a week, and Arsenal will bow to these demands by breaking their wage structure.

The London Evening Standard claims that the Gunners will now await a response from the 28-year-old and his representatives, but are also bracing themselves for a trio of offers from Manchester City, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Should an agreement fail to be reached with Sanchez, the scorer of 22 goals in all competitions this season, then Arsenal will supposedly cash in for a figure north of the £50m mark.