New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Ludovic Giuly: 'Kylian Mbappe to stay at AS Monaco another year'

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
AS Monaco representative Ludovic Giuly says that in-demand teenager Kylian Mbappe will stay with the Ligue 1 outfit "for another year".
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 20:14 UK

AS Monaco representative Ludovic Giuly has claimed that in-demand Kylian Mbappe will stay with the Ligue 1 outfit "for another year".

Mbappe, 18, has scored 22 times in all competitions for Monaco this season, including five goals in the Champions League to help his team reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona were all reportedly hopeful of signing the France international this summer, but according to former Monaco attacker Giuly, who now acts as a representative for the club, Mbappe will stay at the Stade Louis II until at least the summer of 2018.

"He has a contract with Monaco and he is going to be here for another year. There has to be complete calmness with him, he has a lot of talent and we are happy with him," Giuly told reporters.

Mbappe has scored 12 Ligue 1 goals in just 12 starts during the 2016-17 campaign.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Read Next:
Chelsea enter race to sign Mbappe?
>
View our homepages for Kylian Mbappe, Ludovic Giuly, Football
Your Comments
More AS Monaco News
Antoine Griezmann and Sergio Ramos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid to face off in Champions League semi-finals
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Ludovic Giuly: 'Kylian Mbappe to stay at AS Monaco another year'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Report: Chelsea monitoring AS Monaco prodigy Kylian Mbappe
Rush: 'English clubs deserve CL struggles'Jardim: 'Monaco will keep attacking'Tuchel: 'Dortmund lacking at Monaco'Result: Monaco through to Champions League semis Mbappe sets Champions League record
Dortmund kickoff delayed by police checkTeam News: Reus gets nod to start in MonacoLive Commentary: Monaco 3-1 Dortmund - as it happenedSilva 'dreams of Spain, England move'Jardim expecting improved Dortmund
> AS Monaco Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Paris Saint-GermainPSG34255471234880
2AS MonacoMonaco32245390276377
3Nice332110255272873
4Bordeaux341510949391055
5Lyon321731265392654
6Marseille3414101048381052
7Saint-EtienneSt Etienne32111293529645
8NantesNantes34129133347-1445
9GuingampGuingamp34128144047-744
10Rennes331013103137-643
11Toulouse331011123435-141
12Lille34117163441-740
13Montpellier HSCMontpellier34109154757-1039
14Angers34116173446-1239
15Lorient34104204265-2334
16Metz3499163469-3534
17Caen3496193358-2533
18Dijon34711164454-1032
19Nancy3488182544-1932
20Bastia33610172648-2228
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 