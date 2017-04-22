AS Monaco representative Ludovic Giuly says that in-demand teenager Kylian Mbappe will stay with the Ligue 1 outfit "for another year".

Mbappe, 18, has scored 22 times in all competitions for Monaco this season, including five goals in the Champions League to help his team reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona were all reportedly hopeful of signing the France international this summer, but according to former Monaco attacker Giuly, who now acts as a representative for the club, Mbappe will stay at the Stade Louis II until at least the summer of 2018.

"He has a contract with Monaco and he is going to be here for another year. There has to be complete calmness with him, he has a lot of talent and we are happy with him," Giuly told reporters.

Mbappe has scored 12 Ligue 1 goals in just 12 starts during the 2016-17 campaign.