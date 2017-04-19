Apr 19, 2017 at 7.50pm UK at ​Stade Louis II
MonacoAS Monaco
3-1
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Mbappe (3'), Falcao (17'), Germain (82')
LIVE
Reus (48')

AS Monaco star Kylian Mbappe sets Champions League record

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Kylian Mbappe becomes the first player to score in his first four Champions League knockout matches.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 20:52 UK

AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe has become the first player in history to score in each of his first four Champions League knockout matches.

The teenage forward completed the feat when he netted his side's opener in the second leg of their quarter-final clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Mbappe, who has two senior caps for France, also scored during Monaco's 3-2 victory in the first leg, as well as in both legs of their last-16 victory over Manchester City.

The 18-year-old prospect is also only the sixth player to score in his first four Champions League starts, the last being Chelsea ace Diego Costa in 2014.

Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
