AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe has become the first player in history to score in each of his first four Champions League knockout matches.

The teenage forward completed the feat when he netted his side's opener in the second leg of their quarter-final clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Mbappe, who has two senior caps for France, also scored during Monaco's 3-2 victory in the first leg, as well as in both legs of their last-16 victory over Manchester City.

The 18-year-old prospect is also only the sixth player to score in his first four Champions League starts, the last being Chelsea ace Diego Costa in 2014.

