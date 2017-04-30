Arsene Wenger hails "complete" Dele Alli

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reveals that the club scouted Dele Alli on a number of occasions before he joined North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur from MK Dons.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur deserve credit for the way they have developed Dele Alli.

The 21-year-old joined Spurs from MK Dons for just £5m in 2015 and has gone on to win back-to-back PFA Young Player of the Year awards while establishing himself as a key player at both club and international level.

Wenger revealed that Arsenal scouted the youngster on a number of occasions during his time in Milton Keynes and praised the progress of the midfielder since he arrived at White Hart Lane.

"We looked at him. He played at Milton Keynes. It's down the road from here. You have to say that he has done extremely well, and he has developed very well into a very complete player," the Frenchman told reporters.

"He is dangerous and scores goals - I think he's scored 16 or 17 goals this year, so it's absolutely marvellous at his age. They've done well to buy him and give him a chance. They deserve credit for that. We watched him a few times; many, many times because we watched Milton Keynes a lot."

Alli is expected to start for Spurs when they host Arsenal in the North London derby on Sunday.