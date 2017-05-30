A report claims that French attacker Antoine Griezmann informs Atletico Madrid that he wants to leave the club in this summer's transfer window.

Griezmann, 26, is believed to be Manchester United's number one transfer target ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, with the Red Devils strongly linked with a move for the Frenchman in recent months.

On Sunday, Atletico president Enrique Cerezo insisted that Griezmann would remain with the Madrid outfit this summer, although the player himself recently claimed that there was a '60% chance' of him joining Man United.

According to Cadena Cope, Griezmann has now told Atletico that he wishes to seek pastures new in this transfer window, and Man United are closing on an £87m move for the former Real Sociedad attacker.

"Antoine Griezmann has informed the hierarchy of the club [Atletico] that he wishes to leave," claims Cope reporter Antonio Ruiz.

The attacker has scored 83 times in 160 appearances for Atletico since joining the capital outfit in the summer of 2014. Last term, he struck 26 goals in all competitions.