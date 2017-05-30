New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Antoine Griezmann 'tells Atletico Madrid he wants to leave'

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that French attacker Antoine Griezmann informs Atletico Madrid that he wants to leave the club in this summer's transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Antoine Griezmann has reportedly informed Atletico Madrid that he wants to leave the club in this summer's transfer window.

Griezmann, 26, is believed to be Manchester United's number one transfer target ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, with the Red Devils strongly linked with a move for the Frenchman in recent months.

On Sunday, Atletico president Enrique Cerezo insisted that Griezmann would remain with the Madrid outfit this summer, although the player himself recently claimed that there was a '60% chance' of him joining Man United.

According to Cadena Cope, Griezmann has now told Atletico that he wishes to seek pastures new in this transfer window, and Man United are closing on an £87m move for the former Real Sociedad attacker.

"Antoine Griezmann has informed the hierarchy of the club [Atletico] that he wishes to leave," claims Cope reporter Antonio Ruiz.

The attacker has scored 83 times in 160 appearances for Atletico since joining the capital outfit in the summer of 2014. Last term, he struck 26 goals in all competitions.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Read Next:
President: 'Griezmann will stay at Atletico'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antoine Griezmann, Antonio Ruiz, Enrique Cerezo, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann 'tells Atletico Madrid he wants to leave'
 Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring during the Group A football match between Cameroon and Croatia at The Amazonia Arena in Manaus on June 18, 2014
Inter Milan confirm Manchester United interest in Ivan Perisic
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Manchester United 'in driving seat to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose'
Southgate defends Marcus Rashford decisionPhil Jones: "We can take on anyone"Herrera to reject interest from Barcelona?Southgate: 'Rooney has decisions to make'Saul: 'Atletico can cope without Griezmann'
Mata bemoans United's league campaignMan Utd confident of shock Bale deal?Holland: 'Rooney still has England future'Poole: 'I will be patient at Man Utd'Milan CEO: 'We need Donnarumma decision'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann 'tells Atletico Madrid he wants to leave'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Report: Antonio Conte to hold talks with Diego Costa this week
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Atletico's Saul Niguez not worried if Antoine Griezmann joins Manchester United
President: 'Griezmann will stay at Atletico'Diego Costa: 'Atletico only team I'll join'Mourinho: 'Griezmann deal out of my hands'Antoine Griezmann dampens talk of moveHerrera would welcome "brilliant" Griezmann
Griezmann eyes future with AtleticoReport: PSG make £52m bid for Jan OblakKoke: 'Atletico the club of my life'Everton miss out on Sandro Ramirez?Koke signs seven-year deal with Atletico
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 